JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Position Lifted by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 3.1% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rock Creek Group LP owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $29,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.28. 872,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,776,338. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.33.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

