JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $58.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.22.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.78. The stock had a trading volume of 252,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,774. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $35.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.98.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $2,626,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

