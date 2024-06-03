JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $211.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $197.00 to $211.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $237.09.

NYSE DKS opened at $227.64 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $229.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.27 and its 200-day moving average is $172.84.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 36.42%.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,890.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 28,218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

