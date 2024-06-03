JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading Down 0.6%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $200.95 and last traded at $201.38. 1,564,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 9,195,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.63.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

The firm has a market cap of $575.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187,317.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 31,844 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.4% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 88.7% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

