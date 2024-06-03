JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Noah (NYSE:NOAH) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Noah from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Noah alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NOAH

Noah Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Noah stock opened at $10.32 on Thursday. Noah has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $681.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.64 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 31.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Noah will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Noah

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Noah in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Noah in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Noah by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 26,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Noah by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Noah by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.