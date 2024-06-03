Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the third quarter worth $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortis during the third quarter worth $96,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Fortis by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Trading Down 0.3 %

Fortis stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.88. 371,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,386. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.94. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Fortis had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

