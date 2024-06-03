Jones Financial Companies Lllp Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $1,164,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,361,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,633,897 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $277,692,000 after acquiring an additional 62,874 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,213,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,010,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $132.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.56 and its 200-day moving average is $115.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

