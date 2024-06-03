Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $11.35 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $11,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $500,685,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,536,000 after buying an additional 689,576 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 256.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 884,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,235,000 after purchasing an additional 636,281 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 608,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,335,000 after acquiring an additional 433,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 662,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,227,000 after purchasing an additional 253,321 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.23.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,798,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,427. The stock has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.