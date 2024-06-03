Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,763,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,708,339. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.15 and its 200 day moving average is $62.38.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

