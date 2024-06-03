Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 481.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $148,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,471 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $794,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.37 on Monday, hitting $81.59. 8,343,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,249,660. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.79. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. William Blair lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

