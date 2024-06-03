Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 32.8% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 213,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.82. 4,716,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,768,514. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.