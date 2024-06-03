Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 134,226 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 692.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,226 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,178,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,760,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,699 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,370,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,930,000 after acquiring an additional 908,945 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,939,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,007,000 after purchasing an additional 634,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,480,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,771,000 after purchasing an additional 515,441 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $31.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,947. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.83. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $32.35.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

