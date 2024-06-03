Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 322.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,896 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.26% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGUS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.22. 666,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,833. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.54. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $31.85.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

