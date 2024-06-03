John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,047,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,785 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $213,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JHMM. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 9,012.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,189,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,630 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,530,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,787,000 after acquiring an additional 444,454 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,839,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,045,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,480,000 after acquiring an additional 151,397 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,203,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,280,000 after purchasing an additional 135,488 shares during the last quarter.

JHMM traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $55.45. 169,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,455. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

