Jet Protocol (JET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $131,611.96

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $2.31 million and $131,611.96 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00009894 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00011944 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001293 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,881.48 or 0.99972386 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012131 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.69 or 0.00109858 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004082 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00135942 USD and is down -8.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $117,570.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.