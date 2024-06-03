Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 68.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.58. 438,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.30. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The company had revenue of $637.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.95 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,498 shares of company stock valued at $370,105. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 459.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

