Jefferies Financial Group Increases National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$123.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$121.00 to C$123.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$116.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$115.17.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$116.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$113.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$105.41. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$84.27 and a 1-year high of C$116.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 44.63%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest bought 324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$116.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,648.80. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

