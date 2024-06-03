Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Stock Position Increased by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,053,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,259 shares during the period. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund accounts for 2.7% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $38,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOF. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 16.6% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,029,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 146,922 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $631,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,500,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,162,000 after purchasing an additional 53,602 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 154.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 32,999 shares in the last quarter.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Price Performance

JOF remained flat at $7.80 during midday trading on Monday. 40,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,438. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.64.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

