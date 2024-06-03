Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) vs. Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Financial Analysis

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) and Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lyft and Janel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Lyft alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft $4.40 billion 1.43 -$340.32 million ($0.47) -33.21 Janel $186.45 million 0.26 $720,000.00 $0.27 150.04

Janel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lyft. Lyft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Janel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft -3.94% -23.77% -2.46% Janel 0.38% 4.78% 0.94%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Lyft and Janel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Lyft has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janel has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.1% of Lyft shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Lyft shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Janel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lyft and Janel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft 1 19 5 0 2.16 Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lyft presently has a consensus target price of $16.70, suggesting a potential upside of 6.95%. Given Lyft’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lyft is more favorable than Janel.

Summary

Janel beats Lyft on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyft

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips. It also offers centralized tools and enterprise transportation solutions, such as concierge transportation solutions for organizations; Lyft Pink subscription plans; Lyft Pass commuter programs; first-mile and last-mile services; and university safe rides programs. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in April 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Janel

(Get Free Report)

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land-based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services. The Life Sciences segment manufactures and distributes monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents, and other immuno-reagents for biomedical research; provides antibody manufacturing for academic and industry research scientists; and produces products for other life science companies on an original equipment manufacturer basis. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and distributes mixing equipment and apparatus for various industries, such as chemicals, inks, paints, construction, plastics, adhesives, cosmetics, food, and pharmaceuticals. The company was formerly known as Janel World Trade Ltd. and changed its name to Janel Corporation in April 2015. Janel Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.