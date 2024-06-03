iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Hits New 1-Year High at $102.58

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $102.58 and last traded at $99.72, with a volume of 171137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.72.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $832.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEO. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

