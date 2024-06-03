iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $135.46

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $135.46 and last traded at $136.60, with a volume of 347725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.81 and a 200-day moving average of $126.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.