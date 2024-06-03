iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,197 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. GM Advisory Group LLC owned 0.44% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $80,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,959 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,199.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 684,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 654,609 shares in the last quarter. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,916,000 after purchasing an additional 404,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,368,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,135,000 after buying an additional 335,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SHV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,974,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,858. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4637 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

