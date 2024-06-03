iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.75

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.75 and last traded at $63.35, with a volume of 31570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.67.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.