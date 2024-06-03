iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $205.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,213,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,727,738. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.08. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

