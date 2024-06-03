iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Decreased by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 3.5% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12,776.5% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 58,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 58,133 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,271,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $342.19. The company had a trading volume of 693,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,466. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.96. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $348.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.