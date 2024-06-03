iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.00

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $43.75, with a volume of 450042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.13.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average of $41.62.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PICK. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $930,000.
About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
