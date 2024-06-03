iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.76

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.76 and last traded at $64.74, with a volume of 28964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 605.7% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

