iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $44.16

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.16 and last traded at $44.29, with a volume of 53857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.29.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.38.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1867 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 262,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 470,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, Systelligence LLC bought a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,191,000.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

