iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $44.16

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.16 and last traded at $44.29, with a volume of 53857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.29.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.38.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1867 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
