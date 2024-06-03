iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Bought by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,329,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,244 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $56,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REET. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000.

Shares of REET stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 293,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average is $23.14. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $24.65.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

