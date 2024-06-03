iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the April 30th total of 6,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,342,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 938.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.11. 3,076,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,625,623. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

