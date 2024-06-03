iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $78.49 and last traded at $78.25, with a volume of 167538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.29.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.1539 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,562,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,563 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2,269.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,423,000 after acquiring an additional 883,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,415,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,198,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,354,000.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

