iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $78.49 and last traded at $78.25, with a volume of 167538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.29.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.1539 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.61.
Institutional Trading of iShares Convertible Bond ETF
About iShares Convertible Bond ETF
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
