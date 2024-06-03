iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $18,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of STIP stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,964. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.25 and a 200-day moving average of $98.76. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $99.57.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.