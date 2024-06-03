iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 472,540 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 245,096 shares.The stock last traded at $49.08 and had previously closed at $49.16.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average of $49.01.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1466 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
