iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 472,540 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 245,096 shares.The stock last traded at $49.08 and had previously closed at $49.16.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average of $49.01.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1466 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $96,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,049.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares during the period.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

