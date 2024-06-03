iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,757,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 3,522,299 shares.The stock last traded at $100.34 and had previously closed at $100.31.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day moving average is $100.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 103,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 315.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 665,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,008,000 after purchasing an additional 505,072 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $257,000.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

