Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Trading Down 5.7%

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.19 and last traded at $28.38. 335,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,080,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.11.
IRDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair downgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 247.62%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
