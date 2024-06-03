Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Trading Down 5.7%

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.19 and last traded at $28.38. 335,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,080,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair downgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Iridium Communications Trading Down 4.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average of $32.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 247.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

