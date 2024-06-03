IOTA Price Reaches $0.22 (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. IOTA has a market capitalization of $711.94 million and approximately $14.50 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IOTA has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001656 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000009 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,286,918,475 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

