Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Investors Title Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ITIC opened at $184.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $346.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.25. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $127.71 and a fifty-two week high of $192.84.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $53.46 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Investors Title

About Investors Title

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Title in the 1st quarter worth about $1,648,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Investors Title by 41.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Investors Title by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Investors Title by 4.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 41.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

