Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
NASDAQ:ITIC opened at $184.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $346.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.25. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $127.71 and a fifty-two week high of $192.84.
Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $53.46 million for the quarter.
Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.
