Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 0.2% Higher

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $455.58 and last traded at $451.67. 12,426,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 42,945,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $450.71.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.05.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,623,380,000 after buying an additional 52,019 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $1,580,776,000. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

