Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 0.2% Higher

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $455.58 and last traded at $451.67. 12,426,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 42,945,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $450.71.
Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.1 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.05.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
