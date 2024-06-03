Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 97,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 214,890 shares.The stock last traded at $20.68 and had previously closed at $20.44.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average is $19.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,093,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,491,000 after purchasing an additional 92,045 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,234,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.