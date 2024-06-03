Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2024

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXHGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 97,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 214,890 shares.The stock last traded at $20.68 and had previously closed at $20.44.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average is $19.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,093,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,491,000 after purchasing an additional 92,045 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,234,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.