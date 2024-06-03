Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $11.99 on Top Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion and approximately $76.98 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $11.99 or 0.00017366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00051158 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00010512 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00012144 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 519,031,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,406,539 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

