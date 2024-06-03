Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $74,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 355,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,724,000 after purchasing an additional 94,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,235,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,738,000 after buying an additional 105,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $8,738,238. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE traded down $1.02 on Monday, hitting $132.88. The stock had a trading volume of 641,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,474. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.82. The stock has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $140.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.