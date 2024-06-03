Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Short Interest Down 11.5% in May

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the April 30th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBKR traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.59. The stock had a trading volume of 993,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,076. The firm has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.82. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $72.60 and a 52 week high of $129.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.18.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

