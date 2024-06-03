Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,599 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 140% from the previous session’s volume of 4,839 shares.The stock last traded at $8.46 and had previously closed at $8.30.

Intchains Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

