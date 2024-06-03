Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Senior Officer Sells C$501,861.80 in Stock

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total transaction of C$501,861.80.

Shares of Intact Financial stock traded down C$1.46 on Monday, hitting C$226.58. 84,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,795. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$224.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$216.88. Intact Financial Co. has a 52 week low of C$188.22 and a 52 week high of C$237.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.43 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.33 billion. Intact Financial had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Research analysts expect that Intact Financial Co. will post 14.6728435 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IFC shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$226.00 to C$243.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$247.30.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

