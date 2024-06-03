Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,300 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the April 30th total of 496,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.7 days.

Intact Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Intact Financial stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $165.58. 40,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,576. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.20. Intact Financial has a one year low of $137.90 and a one year high of $175.16.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

