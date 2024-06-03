Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,300 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the April 30th total of 496,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.7 days.
Intact Financial Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Intact Financial stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $165.58. 40,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,576. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.20. Intact Financial has a one year low of $137.90 and a one year high of $175.16.
About Intact Financial
