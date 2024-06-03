inSure DeFi (SURE) Trading Down 10.7% This Week

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. inSure DeFi has a market capitalization of $135.07 million and approximately $497,551.30 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One inSure DeFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010239 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011583 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001297 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,358.72 or 1.00063577 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012113 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.28 or 0.00113120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004020 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00525841 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $284,416.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

