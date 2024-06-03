Insider Selling: QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Director Sells 938 Shares of Stock

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) Director Gary H. Tauss sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $12,250.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,294.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

QuickLogic Stock Performance

QUIK stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.93. 165,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,911. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.45 million, a P/E ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56. QuickLogic Co. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUIK. EAM Investors LLC increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 17.0% in the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 167,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,316 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the first quarter worth $1,719,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 29.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 24,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QUIK shares. TheStreet raised QuickLogic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of QuickLogic in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

Further Reading

