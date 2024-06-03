Insider Selling: Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) CAO Sells 4,713 Shares of Stock

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $341,032.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

Kontoor Brands stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.42. 583,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,142. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $74.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $631.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 71.45%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 421,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,335,000 after purchasing an additional 65,990 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,396,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,796,000 after purchasing an additional 117,815 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,426,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

