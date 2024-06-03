Insider Selling: Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) CAO Sells 4,713 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2024

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTBGet Free Report) CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $341,032.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

Kontoor Brands stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.42. 583,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,142. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $74.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTBGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $631.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 71.45%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 421,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,335,000 after purchasing an additional 65,990 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,396,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,796,000 after purchasing an additional 117,815 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,426,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kontoor Brands

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.