Insider Selling: Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$50,400.00.

Bruce Douglas Gigg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 7,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total transaction of C$43,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 30,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$183,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 27,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.09, for a total value of C$164,430.00.

Kelt Exploration Price Performance

Shares of KEL traded down C$0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$5.99. The company had a trading volume of 229,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,083. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.97. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$5.01 and a 12-month high of C$8.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$126.39 million for the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.11%. Research analysts expect that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.4507257 earnings per share for the current year.

KEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cormark raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.69.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

