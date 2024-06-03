Insider Selling: Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Major Shareholder Sells 30,000,000 Shares of Stock

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.42. 7,876,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,539,992. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average is $25.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $34.66.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 23.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRBG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Corebridge Financial by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Corebridge Financial by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 60,302 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Corebridge Financial by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Corebridge Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,676,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,365,000 after buying an additional 19,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,382,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after acquiring an additional 656,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRBG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

